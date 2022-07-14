GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You may have heard of the Montessori Method for children. At Clark, we follow the same Montessori principles for our residents experiencing memory loss.

This approach empowers residents to be more independent and lead purposeful lives by creating meaningful routines, activities based on interest, and building a supportive environment with memory cues.

At Clark, our memory care residents continue to live with a sense of purpose. To learn more about Montessori for dementia and memory care, contact us.

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)