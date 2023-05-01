GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For many caregivers, assisting a loved one with memory loss can feel overwhelming. Luckily, Montessori for dementia is a unique approach and resource provided at Clark that is helping those with dementia retain their independence and dignity. It focuses on creating a supportive environment tailored to the individual’s needs.
According to Clark, their Montessori for Ageing and Dementia program helps residents create meaningful roles and routines. It also helps find activities for everyone based on their history and interests. The program also provides a safe and secure environment offering memory cues and support.
To learn more about Clark’s award-winning memory care offered at both communities in Grand Rapids, contact Clark or visit their website here.
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
(Sponsored by Clark)