GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- For many caregivers, assisting a loved one with memory loss can feel overwhelming. Luckily, Montessori for dementia is a unique approach and resource provided at Clark that is helping those with dementia retain their independence and dignity. It focuses on creating a supportive environment tailored to the individual’s needs.

According to Clark, their Montessori for Ageing and Dementia program helps residents create meaningful roles and routines. It also helps find activities for everyone based on their history and interests. The program also provides a safe and secure environment offering memory cues and support.

