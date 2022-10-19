GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Despite common assumptions, living in a senior community does not mean an older adult’s life is slowing down. In many cases, it’s the opposite, especially for residents at Clark Retirement. Within this community, seniors have the option to live busy lives and fill their daily routines with fun activities!

Tanya Campbell, Hospitality and Life Enrichment Manager at Clark Retirement, gives insight into provided enrichment activities. Residents enjoy taking day trips, visiting area attractions, and attending festive parties for every occasion, but this isn’t all! Additional activities include line dancing, exercising with cardio drumming, playing card games and making creations in the woodshop!

In other words, living in Clark’s community is eventful! If you or a loved one is searching for a life-plan community that knows how to have fun, then consider Clark.

