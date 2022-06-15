GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Clark at Keller Lake has a reputation for offering an array of nice living options to meet the needs of every individual at every stage of life. Jean Lee-Brand, a Clark at Keller Lake Resident, shares a testimony of what life at Clark at Keller Lake Apartments is like.

“I moved to the Clark at Keller Lake apartments from northern Michigan. As I evaluated my options, I knew I wanted to live in a Life Plan Community that would provide peace of mind for my children. They take comfort knowing I live in a community that can provide various levels of care, should I ever need them.

I love Clark at Keller Lake because:

My new neighbors have become friends

It’s a perfect community for active, older adults

I have to take two walks a day because the food is so good!

The staff bends over backward for the residents, always with a smile

It’s located on 40 wooded acres, but close to shopping, the airport, and downtown.

Clark at Keller Lake has been a blessing to me!”

To learn more about Clark at Keller Lake, visit their website.

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)