GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Do you see signs a loved one is struggling to live in their home? Are you often concerned with their safety and ability to manage their medications? If you find yourself frequently worried, now is a great time to suggest assisted living for your loved one.

What is Assisted Living?

According to Clark Retirement, Assisted Living provides seniors with the “support they need while also preserving their independence.” Specifically, this form of care at Clark “offers a home-like environment where your loved one can remain as independent as possible, while also feeling safe, secure and cared for.”

When to consider Assisted Living?

According to Clark Retirement’s Senior Living Advisor, Theresa Wilson, it may be time to consider Assisted Living for loved ones who often forget medications and experience health issues. Other indicators listed on Clark Retirement’s website are:

Difficulty getting around

Frequent falls

Missing social interaction

Clark Retirement welcomes families and their senior loved ones to learn more about the services and care offered by a compassionate team. For more information on Assisted Living and Clark’s senior community, click here.

Sponsored by Clark Retirement