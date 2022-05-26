GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Knowing when it’s time for assisted living or memory care can be challenging.

At Clark, our Senior Living Advisors guide loved ones with expertise and compassion to help them make informed choices. While it might not feel like it when you are going through it, you are doing what needs to be done so your loved one can thrive again. We consider this a great act of love!

Here are signs you should be watching for:

Trouble managing medications

A decline in personal hygiene

Unexplained bruises

Personality changes

Piles of unattended business such as unopened mail and unpaid bills.

If you would like to have a conversation, please contact us:

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)