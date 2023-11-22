GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Clark Retirement Communities’ music therapy program is essential to the therapeutic care provided to residents with dementia.

Numerous studies confirm the many benefits of musical activity for older adults: 

  • Preserves cognition and memory
  • Lowers stress levels
  • Maintains physical health
  • Encourages social interaction
  • Reduces falls

Music therapy is an additional program offered at Clark that further solidifies its reputation as a leader in memory care services.

Learn more about Clark Retirement Communities’ services and programs by visiting their website or contacting their Keller Lake and Franklin communities. 

Contact Clark Retirement: 

CLARK AT FRANKLIN 

1551 Franklin Street SE 

Grand Rapids, MI 49506 

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE 

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 

Phone: (616) 452-1568 

Sponsored by Clark Retirement