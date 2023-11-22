GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Clark Retirement Communities’ music therapy program is essential to the therapeutic care provided to residents with dementia.
Numerous studies confirm the many benefits of musical activity for older adults:
- Preserves cognition and memory
- Lowers stress levels
- Maintains physical health
- Encourages social interaction
- Reduces falls
Music therapy is an additional program offered at Clark that further solidifies its reputation as a leader in memory care services.
Learn more about Clark Retirement Communities’ services and programs by visiting their website or contacting their Keller Lake and Franklin communities.
Contact Clark Retirement:
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Sponsored by Clark Retirement