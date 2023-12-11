GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Who says dining at a retirement or senior living community has to be boring? At Clark’s locations (Keller Lake and Franklin), residents can delight in balanced, healthy and delicious restaurant-style cuisine prepared daily by on-site chefs.
“There’s truly nothing like a home-cooked meal, and when Clark is your home, that’s exactly what we serve every day,” James Baily, Executive Chef and Director of Dining Services at Clark, said.
Whether you have dietary needs or specific meal preferences, Clark fulfills its residents’ requirements.
Dine with friends in the main dining room, grab a snack at the Chatterbox Cafe, or enjoy the new Keller Lake Bistro. To learn more about dining at Clark, click here.
CLARK AT FRANKLIN
1551 Franklin Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
CLARK AT KELLER LAKE
2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Phone: (616) 452-1568
Website: https://clarkretirement.org/
