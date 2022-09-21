GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spiritual care is an important aspect of life that takes on various meanings for different individuals. No matter a person’s spiritual background, Clark is able to attend to the specific needs of every resident and staff member.

At Clark, spiritual care consists of helping residents connect with their feelings and religious views through bible studies, prayer groups, Sunday worship in the chapel, prayer groups and more. This form of care also provides an opportunity for residents and staff members to develop friendly relationships and to connect with one another within the community.

Rev. Dr. Karin Orr, a member of Clark’s Pastoral Care Team, shares the benefits of spiritual care in the video player above. Learn more by visiting Clark’s website.

(Sponsored by Clark)