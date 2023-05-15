GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Are you searching for a retirement community that has it all? If a welcoming environment, an array of senior living options and amenities, and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships are on your checklist, consider transitioning into Clark at Franklin and Clark at Keller Lake.

According to Clark, the senior living community’s vision is to offer vibrant living where residents’ voices are valued, where they feel as though their lives have purpose and can make choices about how residents wish to live every day.

Clark provides many services, including Independent and Assisted Living, Memory Care and Respite Care, and Skilled Nursing. Through these options, residents and their families will receive dignity, respect and compassion, as stated on Clark’s website.

To learn more about life at Clark, visit the community’s website here, or contact Clark.

CLARK AT FRANKLIN

1551 Franklin Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

CLARK AT KELLER LAKE

2499 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Phone: (616) 452-1568

Website: https://clarkretirement.org/

(Sponsored by Clark Retirement)