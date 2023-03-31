GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It takes a lot of maturity and sacrifice when going through a divorce, and even more when dividing time with the kids. Divorce and parenting time with a high conflict person complicates matters even more when they are incapable or unwilling to put the needs of the kids, or the other spouse ahead of their own.

High conflict people tend be rigid and uncompromising to draw others into the disputes, unnecessarily complicating matters and making the legal cost skyrocket for both parties. Therapists, divorce coaches, and coordinators can help you learn skills to process and strategize interactions and negotiations with high conflict person.

