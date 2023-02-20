GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re thinking about ending your marriage or you are currently in the middle of a divorce case, you and your spouse are likely wondering: “How long is this going to take?” Many people come to my office with thoughts that it only takes 60 days or 6 months with children. In reality, those are simply the minimum waiting periods before a court can grant a divorce, 60 days without children, 6 months with children.

While any family law attorney will tell you there’s no one answer that universally applies to all couples going through the divorce process, there are factors that will play into how long it takes.

Photo courtesy of Getty images

An uncontested divorce with two parties working amicably toward the same goal takes the least amount of time. When things become contested, that is when the process lengthens. One of the most common issues that arise are child custody disputes and child support which bring about a lot of emotions and lengthen the time it takes to finalize a divorce case.

In Michigan any property acquired during the marriage belongs to both spouses regardless of how it is titled. That being said, if funds can be traced to one’s separate property, such as inheritance, that may take more time for the court and parties to sort out the paper trail.

Ways to speed up the process include being transparent about money and assets, engaging in mediation early, having a carefully drafted prenuptial agreement, and resisting the urge to fight only on principle. As for fault, you do not need to prove fault to obtain a divorce in Michigan. If one spouse wants a divorce, for any reason, it will be granted. Thus, the meaning behind “no fault” divorce in Michigan.

