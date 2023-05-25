GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If you’re going through a divorce, you may be wondering what to do about your health insurance. ABC 4 Legal Expert Thacker Sleight shares insight.

Can I keep my health insurance during the divorce process?

According to Thacker Sleight, you can stay on your spouse’s health insurance policy until the divorce is finalized. Divorce is a qualifying life event that allows you to enroll in health insurance outside of the typical enrollment period. You can’t stay on your ex-spouse’s health insurance after the divorce, but the children can. Once the divorce is finalized, you will have to find new health insurance.

If you are worried about not having health insurance after your divorce, you may consider extending the coverage from your ex-spouse’s employer under COBRA or using individual brokers. Typically, the children’s health insurance does not change unless the settlement or decree specifies a change in coverage.

