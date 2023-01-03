Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
28°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Top Stories
Don’t miss the ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ singalong on ABC
Top Stories
These series are returning and premiering on ABC
Top Stories
‘The Bachelor’ returns Monday night on ABC 4
Enjoy a showing of ‘Iron Man’ this Sunday on ABC …
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan
Top Stories
Photos: 2023 Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes …
Gallery
Top Stories
List: Winter Festivals and shows in West Michigan
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry …
Gallery
Maranda
Where You Live
Beautiful U
Talk Sooner
Park Parties
Top Stories
Weekend Fun Guide 1/27-1/29
Video
Top Stories
Choosing a more natural setting for learning
Video
Top Stories
Lots of support in store for community members in …
Video
Running for a cause to support helpful paws
Video
A creative way to talk tough topics with kids
Video
Fun ways to celebrate National Cheese lovers’ day!
Live Local
Live Local. Give Local.
eightWest
Top Stories
Grand Rapids Chamber’s summit explores various topics
Video
Top Stories
Help provide meals for kids in food-insecure homes
Video
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
The importance of recreational therapy for seniors
Video
Top Stories
Hope for Single Moms is empowering women to thrive
Video
Top Stories
Ways to increase financial security while aging
Video
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
Legal by Thacker Sleight
About Thacker Sleight
Top Legal by Thacker Sleight Headlines