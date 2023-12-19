GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday doesn’t need to be defined for you by loss of hearing. You can take control of your holiday experience, from hearing a salesperson at a noisy store to talking over drinks at the company party. Hearing loss doesn’t need to hold you hostage. Think about how to get the most out of your holiday despite your hearing loss. Here are some tips.

Those Holiday Parties

Get-togethers may be the most challenging for those with loss of hearing. To make the experience less stressful, here are some suggestions:

Stand with your back to the wall. It can help stop some of the background noise.

Stay away from any speakers that may interfere with your hearing aids. Don’t be afraid to ask the host to turn the music down so you can hear better.

Use visual hints to let others know what is happening. Something as basic as cupping your hand behind your ear can let someone know you’re having difficulty hearing without you having to tell someone.

Go out of the room every now and then. It will give your brain an opportunity to a rest

Your expectations have to be managed. It’s pointless walking into a party and expecting everything to go perfectly. Your hearing loss will definitely make things more challenging. Don’t allow the difficulties to stress you out, just have a sense of humor about it.

So you can feel less alone, ask for a seat near the middle of the table.

Perhaps you could get a friend to pass you notes at a speech rather than whispering in your ears.

In order to get things you may have missed, enlist a hearing buddy to sit with you.

Visual clues should be carefully observed. If someone is looking at you, they are most likely talking to you. If you didn’t hear what they said inform them.

Find places in the room that have better acoustics–maybe a quiet corner.

