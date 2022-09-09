GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Research shows a correlation between diabetes and hearing loss. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), having diabetes puts an individual at risk for hearing loss due to elevated blood sugar levels. Managing blood sugar is crucial because increased levels can damage small blood vessels and nerves in inner ear structures.

If you are an individual with diabetes or know of someone concerned about their hearing, then connect with ABC 4 West Michigan’s Daily Buzz expert in hearing, Dr. Pamela Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care!

Dr. Keenan’s team of audiologists specializes in helping patients improve their quality of life and hearing by offering several professional services. Learn more by contacting McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, and view Dr. Keenan’s expert advice in the video featured above.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care).