GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-November is American Diabetes Month, a campaign sponsored by the American Diabetes Association to help raise awareness on one of the leading chronic health issues in the United States. More than one in ten Americans have diabetes and nearly 90 million Americans qualify as prediabetic.

Diabetes can lead to a host of other health conditions, like cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, and even dementia. But being diabetic or even prediabetic is also linked with an increased risk of hearing loss.

The link between diabetes and hearing loss

Both hearing loss and diabetes impact a wide swath of people in this country. However, it seems that a Venn diagram would show that there is quite a bit of shared territory between these two seemingly different populations.

Recent studies show that people with diabetes are twice as likely to have hearing loss as those who don’t, even when age is taken into consideration. People with prediabetes have a 30 percent higher risk of hearing loss compared to people with healthy blood sugar levels.

What explains the link between hearing loss and diabetes

People with both conditions aren’t just chronically unlucky. Instead, we have to return to the reason that nerve damage is a health condition associated with diabetes. When blood sugar levels spike and drop — varying widely beyond and below ‘normal’ levels — it creates a toxic environment for the cells of our body.

This toxic environment caused by out-of-control glucose levels can impact the cells of the inner ear. These fine, sensitive cells are responsible for receiving the sound information collected by our ears. They do not repair themselves when they are damaged and they don’t produce new cells. Instead, we are born with a finite number.

When these cells can no longer receive the full range of sound due to their disappearance or damage, the brain receives less sound information to process. This is when hearing loss occurs.

Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care.