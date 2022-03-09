GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Nearly 27 million Americans aged 50 and older experience some variation of hearing loss. Maneuvering through daily life with a hearing impairment can be stressful for those experiencing it and can affect a person’s health in many ways. According to Hopkins Medicine, recent research shows hearing loss is linked with “walking problems, falls and even dementia.”

Our hearing expert, Dr. Pam Keenan of McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care details the link between hearing loss and overall health. Watch the video above to learn more!

Hearing loss can affect the nervous system, body coordination and an individuals social life.

Experts have found that hearing loss can create strain on the brain and nervous system. Johns Hopkins expert Frank Lin, M.D., Ph.D. says hearing loss can contribute to a faster rate of atrophy in the brain leading to dementia. Additionally, hearing loss can lead to social isolation because an individual may not feel able to engage in conversation with another person or group of people.

Lastly, hearing loss can also impact an individual’s balance. While we walk, our ears pick up signals which help with body coordination and balance. If an individual is experiencing hearing loss, their ears may mute important signals the body and brain need to walk and move safely.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)