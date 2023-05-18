GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know, on average, people experiencing hearing loss wait nine years before taking action to have their hearing screened? If you can relate to prolonging the process of seeking help, then don’t wait any longer! McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care recommends scheduling a simple hearing screening to develop a baseline.

What is a hearing screening?

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), “a hearing screening is the systematic application of a test or inquiry completed to identify individuals who are at risk for a hearing disorder or disability and who may benefit from further assessment, direct preventive action, and/or appropriate intervention.”

Why is a hearing screening so important?

When hearing loss is unaddressed, it can lead to more health issues. The World Health Organization (WHO) says hearing loss in adults may contribute to a much higher unemployment rate. Additionally, the ASHA and further studies indicate hearing loss can cause social isolation, loneliness and social stigma.

And as previously shared by ABC 4 hearing expert Dr. Pamela Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, hearing loss can lead to brain atrophy and listening fatigue. It can also indicate a person may have other underlying health issues like heart disease and diabetes.

