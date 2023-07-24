GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is still underway, and the last thing a person should worry about during this exciting time of year is damage to their hearing aids.

According to Audicus.com, “the moisture from summer rain, fog, and other forms of humidity can pose danger to your hearing aid.” Dr. Pamela Keenan, our Daily Buzz expert in hearing from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, shares the best tips for protecting hearing aids during summer.

How to protect hearing aids during the summer:

Invest in a waterproof or moisture-resistant hearing aid.

Before going outdoors, review your local weather forecast. Taking this step helps with preparing for rain and other elements of precipitation.

Remove hearing aids before entering bodies of water (pools, beaches, showers, etc.)

Keep your hands clean before handling your hearing aid. Common mistakes during the summer often include removing hearing aids when a person has chemicals on their hands (sunscreen, repellent, etc.)

Protect hearing aids from dust, debris and moisture by storing them in a hearing aid case.

For more tips on protecting hearing aids during the summer, visit McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care’s website here.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)