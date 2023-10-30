GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- October is Audiology Awareness Month, an annual event providing an opportunity to raise awareness about hearing loss, prevention and treatment.

People are encouraged to think about their hearing and get it checked if they think there might be a problem. Early identification and intervention for hearing loss is imperative.

Noise exposure is the number one cause of hearing loss. Everyday activities can damage hearing, such as using power tools, mowing the lawn, listening to loud music and hunting.

Noise exposure is the number one cause of hearing loss. Everyday activities can damage hearing, such as using power tools, mowing the lawn, listening to loud music and hunting.

