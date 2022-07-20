GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Nothing screams Summer like heading to the beach on a nice warm day! Although many of us love soaking up the sunshine and sinking our toes in the sand, these elements can do some damage, especially for individuals using hearing aids.

ABC 4’s Daily Buzz expert in hearing, Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, shares tips for protecting hearing aids. Watch the video featured above, and continue reading for additional information.

When it comes to:

Sand: While it feels good, wash your hands well before handling hearing aids. According to Dr. Pam, “Sand and other debris can clog the microphone and tubing of hearing aids, leading to performance problems and possibly permanent damage.”

Water: Any moisture can destroy a microphone receiver, clog tubing and cause corrosion. If you’re heading to the beach or the pool, turn your hearing aids off and store them in a dry and cool place, such as a hearing aid case.

Humidity: Dr. Pam says, “Humidity levels can wreak havoc on hearing aids, especially when you move from a controlled air-conditioned environment to steamy outdoor temperatures.” Consider wiping hearing aids down daily to remove debris and moisture and prevent it from entering your device. Also, invest in a dehumidifier, wind and weather protectors (small hearing aid filters), hearing aid sleeves for behind-the-ear (BTE) and in-the-ear (ITE), and sports clips to keep aids fitting comfortably and snug on the ear.

For more tips on maintaining hearing aids in the Summer, visit McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care).