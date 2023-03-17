GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you own a pair of hearing aids, then you’re aware of how important it is to maintain them. Caring for these small yet advanced devices can help you avoid damages and repeated repairs. To help with hearing aid upkeep, Dr. Pam Keenan from the McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care Center shares tips!

Did you know?

Hearing aids come in various shapes and forms designed to meet specific needs. Three places needing regular care include the shell, microphone and receiver.

The Shell

The shell refers to the outer surface of the hearing aid. Keep this area clean to prevent a buildup of wax and debris from affecting controls of the hearing aid, limit discomfort and affect the proper fit.

How to clean the shell

Dr. Pam suggests using a slightly dampened cloth or tissue to break down wax buildup or using the hearing aid brush included in your kit. Avoid using wet materials and chemicals on your device.

The Microphone

Due to their fragility, hearing aid microphones require cleaning with special care and delicacy. To maintain the microphone, Dr. Pam suggests using the brush provided with your hearing aid to brush away debris. Also, turn your hearing aid upside down when cleaning the microphone to allow debris to fall out naturally. And lastly, never use poke microphone ports with sharp objects.

The Receiver

According to Hopkins Medicine, the most common cause of hearing aid damage is a buildup of materials in the receiver. To prevent hearing aid failure, be sure to clean the receiver gently, use a wax guard and schedule an appointment with your local audiologist to discover the best ways to clean your device.

