GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- May is National Better Hearing Month, and according to the American Academy of Audiology, the month of May is dedicated to raising “awareness about hearing and balance disorders as well as the role of the audiologist in screening, treatment, and care.

As stated on the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders’ website, nearly “37million American adults aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing.” Daily Buzz expert Dr. Pam Keenan from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care also says, “While age is still the greatest factor in hearing loss, we also see many younger people experience problems due to exposure to loud music and noise.”

If you or a loved one suspect you’re experiencing some form of hearing loss, Dr. Keenan and her team at McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care may be able to help. Learn more information by watching the video featured in the player below, or contact McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)