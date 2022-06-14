GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The summer months bring so many wonderful things—warm weather, sunshine, outdoor activities, and vacations—but for people who wear hearing aids, summer also brings extra maintenance.

Moisture is the enemy of hearing devices, so one of the biggest challenges during the warmer months is the accumulation of moisture in them. This moisture can be caused by humidity in the air, perspiration, or accidental splashes of water at the beach or pool or from a sprinkler.

Using a hearing aid dryer daily is your best defense. There are different styles and price points. We stock several varieties. Just call our office we would love to help.

Contact McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care)