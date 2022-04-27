GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know? Hearing loss doesn’t just affect the person who has it. It also affects spouses, family members and friends!

Physically, the inability to hear warning sounds or the voices of dependents could potentially put lives in danger. Even emotionally, the impact can resonate throughout the family and social circles — from frustration with repeating things over and over, to sadness at seeing a loved one isolate themselves from the people and activities they enjoy.

Convincing someone to seek help for hearing loss is not always easy, but it’s the right thing to do. Here are steps to take to in order to provide some level of help.

Talk to your loved one about their hearing concerns

Gently remind them of their hearing loss every time you “translate” or repeat something for them

Encourage them to visit a hearing professional to get their hearing tested and their questions answered

Offer to schedule and attend a hearing consultation with them

Remind them they have nothing to lose and potentially so much to gain by seeing a hearing professional

For more information and tips for helping a loved one with hearing loss, contact McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care.

(Sponsored by McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care).