GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know hearing loss affects nearly 30 percent of adults over the age of 65? While causes vary from individual to individual, there are early indicators of hearing loss to note.

Dr. Pam Keenan, ABC 4 West Michigan hearing expert from McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care, shares common causes of hearing loss with West Michigan viewers. Listen to Dr. Keenan’s expertise in the video player above and continue reading below for additional information.

Common causes of hearing loss

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Everything from genes and noise exposure to medications, head injuries and infections can play a role in hearing loss.” But this isn’t all. Common signs include difficulty hearing high-pitched sounds, trouble understanding conversations over background ambiance, tinnitus (hearing ringing in the ear) or finding some sounds to be uncomfortably noisy.

What to do after suspecting signs of hearing loss?

If you suspect yourself or a loved one is experiencing some variation of hearing loss, then it may be time to schedule an appointment with a local audiologist. According to the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, an audiologist “diagnoses and treats hearing and balance problems.” To diagnose and treat hearing loss, medical professionals recommend reporting any auditory issues as soon as possible.

For more information on causes of hearing loss, diagnoses and treatment options, visit McDonald Audiology & Hearing Health Care.

