Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
40°
Grand Rapids
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries ABC4
Maranda
Where You Live
Park Parties
Top Stories
FSU helps high school students receive college credit
Video
Top Stories
Teen cancer survivor shares her beautiful light
Video
Top Stories
WMCAT Student creates Meijer Black History apparel
Video
Pine Rest: Helping kids understand global conflict
Video
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide March 18th – 20th
Video
Whitecaps celebrate March is Reading Month
Video
Jordan
Live Local Give Local
eightWest
Top Stories
Firekeepers heats things up with grand reopening …
Top Stories
Linking families together: CareLinc helps a local …
Video
Top Stories
CareLinc joins myTEAM TRIUMPH for SHERUNS
Video
You’re invited to the Brilliance Awards
Video
See what’s cooking! Local students learn culinary …
West Michigan BIGGBY lovers share their favorite …
Video
Contests
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
6 ways women can boost retirement savings
Video
Top Stories
The connection between hearing and health
Video
Top Stories
Tax breaks after 50 you can’t afford to miss
Video
Assisted living and memory care options at Clark
Video
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hearing by McDonald
The connection between hearing and health
Top Hearing by McDonald Headlines
Common causes of hearing loss you can detect early
Prevent hearing aid damage with these cleaning hacks
Enjoy the holidays with a hearing kit
Don’t miss out on enjoying the sounds of the holiday …
Beware of hearing aid scams using these tips
Hearing aid 101: A guide to selecting the best device …
More Hearing by McDonald
Why you should take care of your ears while hunting
October is Audiology Awareness month: What is an …
Navigate face masks, hearing loss and hearing aids …
How to properly care for hearing aids
New advancements in hearing aid technology
Have trouble keeping your hearing aids in while wearing …
How often should I have my hearing checked?
About Pamela Keenan
Pam Keenan
View All Hearing by McDonald