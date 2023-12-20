GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Are you familiar with AARP’s Community Challenge Grant? It’s a program providing “small grants to fund quick-action projects that can help communities become more livable for people of all ages.”

During “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan,” Paula D. Cunningham is joined by chosen grantees to learn how the program helped bring projects to fruition in various local communities, the benefits of the program, and how they plan to expand on their projects in the future.

Guests include:

Andrew “Birch” Kemp, Executive Director/Board President for Arboretum Detroit

Erin Buitendorp, Operations Specialist, City of Lansing Public Service Department

Josh Fields, Commit to Fit PM, Greater Flint Health Coalition

Find additional information about AARP’s Community Challenge Grant, opportunities, eligibility requirements, project types and the grant selection process here.

Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan.