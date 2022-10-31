GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- According to AARP, nearly 64 million individuals are beneficiaries of Medicare. While this form of health insurance is accessible, understanding how it works, what Medicare covers, how much it costs, determining eligibility and other pertinent information may be confusing.

Encore Years expert Jennifer Feuerstein from AARP Michigan says, “when it comes to Medicare, there is no one size fits all. Your enrollment decisions depend on your personal information.”

Understanding Medicare options and enrollment can be overwhelming; however, AARP offers a simplistic and easy guide for understanding Medicare basics and determining whether original Medicare or Medicare Advantage is the right option for you or a loved one.

To learn about AARP UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, its key features, the pros and cons, costs, and expert reviews, refer to this “AARP Medicare Advantage 2023 Review”, published by Forbes.

(Sponsored by AARP Michigan)