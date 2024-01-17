GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- “Aging in place” is a term many have heard but aren’t aware of what it means and how it can benefit them or an older loved one.

To explain, Ben Leavell, executive director of Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on “Real Possibilities with AARP Michigan.”

According to Sunset’s website, to “age in place” refers to older adults wishing to remain living in the same residence for as long as they are able. While there are several determining factors on whether an older adult can age in place (health, safety, finances), Sunset Senior Communities offers a variety of continuum care to meet each resident’s needs.

“It’s really a resident focused model,” Leavell said. “It’s really wrapping yourself around that person and saying we’re going to stick with you, and we’re going to provide the care and services that you need.”

Continuum care options available to help residents age in place include independent living, assisted living, memory care and in-home care.

To learn more about aging in place, visit or contact Sunset Senior Communities:

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)