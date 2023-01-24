GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As the years pass, financial security becomes top of mind for many aging adults. According to the United States Census Bureau, “life expectancy in the United States has largely risen” over the last four decades. By 2060, Americans life expectancy for the total population is “projected to increase by about six years, from 79.7 in 2017 to 85.6 in 2060.”

For aging adults, more years can equate to more having more time to spend with loved ones and grandchildren. But with increased years comes increased fears pertaining to finances.

AARP Michigan has taken on many initiatives to provide older adults with the tools and information they need to increase financial security. During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Paula D. Cunningham is joined by Jean Accius, Senior VP of AARP Global Thought Leadership, to share ways the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization is helping seniors plan for their future, and why it’s important.

“The fact that we are seeing in many communities across the country, that people are living much longer, and with that increase in life expectancy, increase in longevity, we want to ensure people have the tools and the resources to be in the driver’s seat of their own destiny,” Jean says.

An initiative AARP Michigan has taken is the “Longevity Catchup” event hosted by Bill Bellamy. According to AARP, this series is a “cross-generational set of interviews that is focused on redefining what society, particularly in the music, sports and entertainment industry, views as “retirement” in an era of increased longevity.”

Learn more about this initiative, tips for increasing financial security during senior years, and ways to utilize local resources in the segment featured above!

Additional guests: Valyncia Page, Front Page Properties

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan)