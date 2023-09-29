GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan Medicine, in collaboration with AARP Michigan, is excited to invite the public to join us for the second annual University of Michigan Healthy Aging Series.

Beginning October 6, and continuing all month, this free virtual program will explore how older adults can live longer, healthier lives by providing practical strategies based on research and clinical expertise of experts from U-M and beyond.

Each of the four online sessions will address key aspects of healthy aging. These sessions are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required for each event via the links at https://michmed.org/healthyaging.

Creating Connections and Reducing Loneliness

The pandemic highlighted the importance of human connection and the risks associated with loneliness. Join us to learn about the health impacts of loneliness and discover practical ways to foster connections and support yourself and others.

Date: October 6, 12:00 – 1:30pm

Speakers: Lauren Gerlach, DO, MS, and Preeti Malani, MD, MS, MSJ

Both speakers are U-M Medical School faculty who have studied trends and impacts related to social connection in older adults.

Focus on Falls: Balance, Mobility, and Preventing Injury

Regardless of your physical activity level, you can take steps to reduce the risk of falls and minimize the potential for serious injuries. This session will share recent research on falls in older adults and provide valuable tips for prevention and recovery.

Date: October 13, 12:00 – 1:30pm

Speakers: Allon Goldberg, PhD, PT, and Geoffrey Hoffman, PhD, MPH

Both speakers are U-M faculty whose work focuses on falls and physical conditioning in older adults.

Brain Health: What You Should Know and What You Can Do

Maintaining cognitive sharpness and recognizing early signs of memory and cognitive decline is increasingly achievable. Stay updated on the latest knowledge and preventive advice suitable for diverse backgrounds.

Date: October 20, 12:00 – 1:30pm

Speakers: Donovan Maust, MD, MS, Scott Roberts, PhD, MA, and Edna Rose, PhD, MSW, RN-PMH-BC

All three speakers are U-M dementia experts, including risk factors, testing and management of behavioral symptoms.

Navigating Your Medicare Choices and Benefits

With Medicare open enrollment underway and various options available, gain insights into making informed choices and optimizing your selected plan. Discover valuable Medicare tools, updates, and benefits.

Date: October 27, 12:00 – 1:30pm

Speakers: Shari Smith, MA, MPH, and Renu Tipirneni, MD, MSc

The speakers, from the Area Agency on Aging 1-B and U-M Medical School, bring expertise on Medicare and health insurance in general.

“We are delighted to collaborate with AARP Michigan for the second year in a row to present the U-M Healthy Aging Series. This initiative reflects our commitment to improving the lives of older adults through education and actionable insights,” said Shannon Etcheverry, LMSW, interim assistant director of the Geriatrics Center at Michigan Medicine, which organized both last year’s and this year’s series in partnership with the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

“AARP Michigan is proud to sponsor the U-M Healthy Aging Series, offering valuable information to help our members and all Michiganders age well and live their best lives,” stated Paula D. Cunningham, AARP State Director.

Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your understanding of healthy aging and gain strategies to support yourself and your loved ones. Pre-registration is required to attend. For more information and to pre-register, visit https://michmed.org/healthyaging. We look forward to seeing you in October.

Sponsored by AARP Michigan