GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Since 1902, United Methodist Community House (UMCH) has exemplified what it means to serve local communities. With a mission of serving a “diverse population,” which includes children, youth, adults, seniors and families, UMCH is “increasing everyone’s ability to succeed,” as mentioned on its website.

Programs provided at the United Methodist Community House

During an AARP Real Possibilities segment, Eric Williams, Co-CEO of the United Methodist Community House, joins host Jennifer Feuerstein to detail programs for older adults. These programs include, but aren’t limited to:

Transportation

Fitness Classes

A Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group

Meals

A Fresh Market

In addition to these programs for older individuals, UMCH also has a variety of programs and activities for youth, offering a space where everyone is welcome.

“There’s always a place to go. When we talk about loneliness, when we talk about belonging and needing to be out, give us a call. We have a space and a place for you to hang out,” Eric says when asked to share advice with viewers.

Learn more information by visiting United Methodist Community Houses’ website.

(AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan).