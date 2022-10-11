GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know Grand Rapids has 75+ parks located throughout the city? With over 2,000 acres of parkland for locals to explore, Grand Rapids Park and Recreation has made it its mission to find unique ways to improve, repair and enrich these cherished spaces in the community.

According to the city’s website, “Every five years, the city of Grand Rapids updates its parks master plan,” a plan which serves as a blueprint and maps out the park system’s long-term development and sustainability objectives.

To share updates on the plan and the new amenities Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation has added to local areas, David Marquardt joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities for an informative sit-down interview.

View the segment in the video player above to learn more.

(AARP Real Possibilities is Sponsored by AARP Michigan)