GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Take charge of your health with Chris Johnson, CEO and Founder of On Target Living! Last Tuesday, Chris joined Paula Cunningham on AARP Real Possibilities to teach viewers how to fuel their bodies with a healthy recipe, and he’s back this week to teach us how to incorporate movement into our daily routines!

Aside from getting a good night’s sleep and consuming healthy foods daily, it’s also important to move our bodies. Whether you stretch, walk, run, or exercise, maintaining physical wellness helps improve your well-being.

Learn how to perfect your posture and recreate low-impact movements/exercises by watching the interactive segment featured above!

