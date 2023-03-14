GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Taking care of your health requires more than catering to your physical state. It also includes tending to your mental and emotional state to improve your well-being.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many individuals’ personal lives and relationships, causing feelings of stress, worry, loneliness, and anxiousness to increase. During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham alludes to how the pandemic has impacted the quality of life for many.

During the segment, Chris Johnson, CEO and Founder of On Target Living, joins the discussion to share ways to improve overall health! He says it starts with “getting back into your body,” and suggests building small healthy habits to achieve positive results eventually.

“Breathe, sleep, move, eat and drink water.”- Chris Johnson

Learn more about improving your mental, emotional and physical health in the interview featured above.

(AARP Real Possibilities is Sponsored by AARP Michigan)