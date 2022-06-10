GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Women’s Resource Center has a reputation for helping women achieve their full potential through meaningful work and personal growth. During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Sandra Gaddy from the Women’s Resource Center discusses the ways local women are being helped and supported.

Available resources at the Women’s Resource Center include but aren’t limited to:

Tailored programming to meet each woman’s individual needs

Scholarships and partnerships with local Universities to help women navigate career paths

Mentorship and advocacy opportunities

“Women come to us from all walks of life. We really do try to ensure that when they come in through that intake process, we are here helping them at the stage that they need that support with.” – Sandra Gaddy