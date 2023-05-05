GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- United States Senator of Michigan Debbie Stabenow has been referred to by AARP Michigan’s State Director Paula D. Cunningham as a “champion for all things dealing with older adults and all things dealing with the people of Michigan.”

According to Senator Stabenow’s website, she has been a “longtime champion in the fight to cut the cost of prescription drugs and was instrumental in including major reforms in the Inflation Reduction Act.”

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Senator Stabenow and Cunningham join Donna Mimikos, RN/Director of Care Coordination, to discuss the cost of prescription drugs today, its effect on older adults and current available resources. They also reflect on Senator Stabenow’s work, leadership and impact on various communities.

Watch the segment above to learn more.

