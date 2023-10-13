GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Believe it or not, Mid-Michigan isn’t immune to natural disasters. Tornadoes, thunderstorms, extreme heat and coldness can occur, leading to emergencies.

The American Red Cross is encouraging the community to become “Red Cross Ready” by “following their simple steps in advance to ensure you can weather a crisis safely and comfortably. Being prepared may not prevent a disaster, but it will give you confidence to meet a challenge,” a statement on the humanitarian organization’s website.

During an AARP Real Possibilities, Maria Paton, disaster PgM of the Mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross, discusses emergency preparedness and the American Red Cross’ available resources and services.

Watch the segment featured above to learn more.

According to the American Red Cross, there are 23 different emergencies to prepare for. See tips for how to stay safe here.