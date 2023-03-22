GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When it comes to staying healthy, there are many factors that play a significant role in helping an individual not only feel and look their best, but decrease their risk of developing some of the Nation’s leading causes of death and disability. According to the Center for Disease Control, 6 in 10 adults in the United States have a chronic disease. These diseases include diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimers disease, chronic lung disease and chronic kidney disease.

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Chris Johnson, CEO and Founder of On Target Living, shares advice on ways to stay healthy. For 37 years, Chris has been an expert in wholistic wellness, often consulting with medical professionals, and has toured the country offering life enrichment and health tips.

To hear Chris’ advice, watch his interview featured in the video player above.

Quick tips, according to Chris

Be aware of your unhealthy habits and the foods you consume

Ask yourself, “how many healthy foods am I eating?” and “How much water do I intake?”

“Build your pillars”: Identify opportunities for improvement and pinpoint solutions

Know your numbers: Consult with a medical professional to review your current health and risks for developing illnesses, conditions or chronic diseases.

AARP Real Possibilities is sponsored by AARP Michigan