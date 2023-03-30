GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- According to Sunset Senior Communities, “Senior living can sometimes feel like a lot to wade through. Between finding the right senior community, comparing costs, and planning for the move, you already have plenty on your plate.” Another factor to consider is the type of care you or a loved one may need. These types of care most commonly include independent living and assisted living. But how does a person know which level of care would fit their needs best?

During an episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Ben Leavell, Executive Director of Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities, offers advice for those considering transitioning from independent to assisted living. He describes the differences between both levels of care and shares information on Sunset Senior Communities’ new service called Independent Living Plus.

As noted on the senior community’s website, Independent Living Plus offers residents daily meals, one weekly housekeeping, one weekly laundry service, daily wellness checks, weekly medication, and administration and setup.

“When a resident needs more than just support with everyday tasks, the next step is assisted living.”

Learn more by watching the interview featured above!

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities