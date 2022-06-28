GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Most of us have experience with dementia, whether it’s the diagnosis of a parent, sibling, another family member, or ourselves. As we become more aware of the operations and functionality of the human brain, we can better understand dementia, a common condition affecting nearly 3 million Americans yearly, and develop programs to enhance the quality of life for individuals living with the disease.

Angie Russo, Director of Recreational Therapy at Waterford Place, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on Real Possibilities to discuss SAIDO learning. What does it entail? What are its benefits? Watch the interview featured in the video player above to learn more!

Contact Sunset Senior Communities:

Main Office

616.457.2770

725 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)