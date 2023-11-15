GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Often, the fear of not knowing what the future holds creates a barrier to seniors not having an advanced care plan. During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Sunset Senior Communities and Corewell Health staff joined Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss the importance of proactive planning.

Featured guests include:

Dr. Boettcher, MD Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health

Julie Baar, ACNP, Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health

Christina Matzke, President & CEO of Sunset Senior Communities

When it comes to proactive planning, Dr. Boettcher says it’s imperative.

“Especially as we age, it’s very important to have someone designated to speak for you in the event that you can’t regarding your health care decisions. In the state of Michigan, we call that a durable power of attorney for health care,” Dr. Boettcher said. “It’s really important that older adults designate someone to speak for them and be prepared to represent what they would decide in certain circumstances,” Dr. Boettcher added.

Learn more information in the segment featured above and additional details on how Corewell Health and Sunset Senior Communities are helping older adults plan for the future.

Sunset Senior Communities:

Phone: 616.457.2770

Address: 725 Baldwin St., Jenison, MI 49428

