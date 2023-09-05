GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When you decide to move into senior living, you will likely come across the term “life plan community.” During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Christina Matzke, president and CEO of Sunset Senior Communities, joins Jennifer Feuerstein to discuss the meaning of the term, the journey through a life plan community, reasons why this has become a popular choice for older adults and the costs.

According to Sunset Senior Communities’ website, a life plan community “is a place where residents are able to comfortably age in place, with a full continuum of care all on the same campus. Unlike a condo, residents don’t need to move when their needs change because everything they need is right here.”

Learn more by watching the informative segment above and reading Sunset Senior Communities’ article on life plan communities here.

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities