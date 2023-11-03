GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- As we age, we tend to develop various medical concerns, and it’s imperative to be seen by a provider who understands these conditions.

If you’re seeking a physician who is focused on supplying care for the unique needs of older adults, then it may be time to visit a Geriatric Physician.

During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Dr. Iris Boettcher and Julie Baar from Corewell Health, and Christina Matzke from Sunset Senior Communities discuss the differences between Geriatric and Primary Care Physicians, the benefits, and when to make the switch.

What is a Geriatric Physician?

According to Dr. Iris Boettcher, MD, Geriatric Medicine at Corewell Health, a Geriatric Physician “specializes in the problems of older adults. And so, seeing a Geriatric Physician will usually do a comprehensive geriatric assessment, looking at all sorts of issues, not just medical problems but functional ability, cognition, as well as mental health.”

>>> Learn more in the segment featured above.

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities.