GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Aging is a gradual and natural process we all experience, but this doesn’t make the changes that occur with aging any easier. Connie Graham, Executive Coordinator at Sunset Senior Communities, joins Jennifer Feuerstein on AARP Real Possibilities to discuss the impact growing older has on an individual’s physical and emotional well-being.

According to Connie, while common tell-tell signs of aging include developing wrinkles and grey hairs, there are other physical signs to pay attention to: Issues with eyesight, loss of bone density and memory loss.

Although aging isn’t reversible, Connie says there are steps older adults can take to minimize or slow down the process, like paying attention to their diet and consuming more “leafy greens, vegetables, fruits,” and calcium-rich foods.

In addition to maintaining a healthy diet, Connie suggests incorporating physical and mental exercises and rest into daily routines. “Low-impact exercises like swimming, balance classes and even walking help with that, Connie says.” Also, brain games like crossword puzzles or learning a new skill and hobby can help older adults improve or maintain their memory.

Lastly, aging can take an emotional toll. As older adults near retirement, many begin to experience isolation and loneliness from others. Fortunately, a senior living community like Sunset Senior Communities can offer support, new connections and resources to help adults embrace aging and a new stage of life.

