GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When health concerns require additional care, it may be challenging to determine which type of care and services best suits you or a senior loved one. Two levels of care convenient for many aging adults include assisted living and skilled nursing, but what are the differences?

During AARP Michigan Real Possibilities, Sue Haam, Executive Director at the Rose Garden & Christian Haven, explains.

What is Assisted Living?

According to Sue, assisted living refers to “a community that residents come to live permanently. They’re coming when they require assistance. It could be assistance with meals, could be assistance with medication management, things like that. Things that are just getting a little bit too difficult to manage at home.”

What is a Skilled Nursing facility?

“Skilled nursing facilities are just that. They require licensed nurses, certified nursing assistants, and therapists in order to care for them properly. So, it’s a really a higher acuity type of situation, so people that live in a skilled nursing facility have higher medical needs that require a little bit more,” Sue said.

Watch the interview featured above to learn more about the differences between assisted living and skilled nursing.

