GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The search for the right assisted living community can be an overwhelming time and daunting task. With many options to choose from, you may have lingering thoughts and questions about choosing a great senior care facility for yourself or a loved one. Regardless of where you’re at in the process, there are several things to look out for at each senior living community you tour.

During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Connie Graham, Admissions Counselor for The Manor & Villages, joins Jennifer Feuerstein to detail features to look for.

Key points:

Make a list of needs and wants for your loved one.

Find a place that feels like home.

Research the values and mission of a senior community to ensure they align with your values.

Take note of how residents and staff interact with one another during your visit to a senior living community. Are they happy? Is the environment positive? Pay close attention.

Ask about provided levels of care

Research the key features of the specific senior living community. Is there an activity calendar? On-site events or fun group meetings for residents to participate in? Ensure that these features appeal the individual transitioning into the community.

