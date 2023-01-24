GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many people are familiar with senior living from an assisted living or skilled nursing perspective providing physical care to seniors. However, senior living encompasses far more than helping with physical care. During a new episode of AARP Real Possibilities, Emily Foster, Executive Director for the Manor & Villages at Sunset Senior Communities discusses the importance of providing life enrichment activities in senior living.

Life Enrichment activities at Sunset Senior Communities includes:

Arts & crafts

Listening to music

Attending bible studies and services

Enhancing memory through fun games and activities

Building community through opportunities to engage and socialize with peers at weekly socials

Increasing strength and flexibility

(Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities)